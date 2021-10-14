Mesut Özil provides medical care to African children

Mesut Özil announced Thursday that he provided medical supplies and doctors to poor children in Africa through the BigShoe organization.

The German football star shared his happiness on Twitter for being able to again send help to Africa. "Finally ... so happy that our operations with BigShoe can continue after a long COVID-19 break," he wrote.

The 32-year-old star who plays for Istanbul powerhouse Fenerbahçe sent doctors and medical equipment to children in Chitipa, Malawi, through the organization and thanked doctors and their teams for their work.

He sent help to Africa several times previously.

BigShoe is a worldwide growing network of football and sports fans, helping poor children with medical operations.