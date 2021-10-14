Fenerbahçe Beko defeat UNICS Kazan 80-41 in Turkish Airlines EuroLeague

Basketball team Fenerbahçe Beko defeated UNICS Kazan 80-41 on Thursday in a Round 4 game of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague regular season.
On the Istanbul side, Marial Shayok led his team to victory with 17 points, five assists, and four rebounds, while Devin Booker also helped with 15 points, an assist, and five rebounds.
Isaiah Canaan was the most productive player of Kazan with 10 points, an assist, and two rebounds.
Fenerbahçe Beko thus grabbed their second win in the regular season and are currently placed 10th in the league.
Zenit St Petersburg 79-71 FC Bayern Munich
Fenerbahçe Beko Istanbul 80-41 UNICS Kazan
LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne 85-93 Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv
ALBA Berlin 76-80 Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz