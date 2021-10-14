Fenerbahçe Beko defeat UNICS Kazan 80-41 in Turkish Airlines EuroLeague

Basketball team Fenerbahçe Beko defeated UNICS Kazan 80-41 on Thursday in a Round 4 game of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague regular season.

On the Istanbul side, Marial Shayok led his team to victory with 17 points, five assists, and four rebounds, while Devin Booker also helped with 15 points, an assist, and five rebounds.

Isaiah Canaan was the most productive player of Kazan with 10 points, an assist, and two rebounds.

Fenerbahçe Beko thus grabbed their second win in the regular season and are currently placed 10th in the league.

Thursday Results:

Zenit St Petersburg 79-71 FC Bayern Munich

Fenerbahçe Beko Istanbul 80-41 UNICS Kazan

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne 85-93 Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv

ALBA Berlin 76-80 Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz