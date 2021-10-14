Bayern Munich defender Hernandez faces prison term in Spain

Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez must appear before a Madrid court next week and faces six months in prison, a justice spokesman confirmed on Thursday.
France international Hernandez, 25, is to tell the court on Tuesday where he will serve the sentence that was handed down on Wednesday for violating a restraining order in 2017 while playing at Atletico Madrid.
He then has 10 days to start the prison term.
The restraining orders were originally imposed on him and his girlfriend after a violent argument in 2017.
They were then caught returning to Spain together after getting married, before the six months were up.
In Hernandez' case this was deemed a violation of the restraining order while his now-wife reportedly got away with it because the original ruling had not yet been sent to her.
In Spain, restraining orders remain in place even in case of reconciliation because this prevents any kind of forced reconciliation.
Hernandez has protested his innocence in the case.
Bayern said it did not want to comment on the case in detail and assured the French player of their support.
"First of all, these are Lucas Hernandez' private issues, I don't want to judge that either," club president Herbert Hainer said on Thursday evening at the inauguration of the 1900, a new club restaurant at their youth campus.
"He'll go there next week, and then his case will be heard and then we'll see." Asked if Bayern supported Hernandez, Hainer replied: "Yes, of course."
The player is appealing at a higher court. It is however reportedly unclear how soon a new court would deal with a case and whether the appeal would spare him from going to jail.