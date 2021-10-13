Kenyan Olympic star Agnes Tirop found dead with stab wound: Official

Kenya's celebrated Olympian athlete Agnes Tirop was found dead in her house in the Elgeyo-Marakwet County on Wednesday, authorities said.

Speaking to the media, Barnaba Korir, chairman of Athletics Kenya in the Nairobi Region said that preliminary reports show that Tirop suffered a stab wound.

In a written statement, Athletics Kenya, the main governing body for the sport of athletics in Kenya, said: "Athletics Kenya are this afternoon distraught to learn about the untimely death of World 10,000 metres bronze medalist Agnes Tirop".

"Kenya has lost a jewel who was one of the fastest-rising athletics giants on the international stage," the statement said.

It said that Tirop, 25, was allegedly stabbed by her "husband," but noted that detectives are working to unearth more details surrounding her demise.

She placed fourth in the 5,000-meter final at this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

On Sept. 12, she broke the record in the women's 10,000 meters at Road to Records Race in Germany with a time of 30:01.

In October, Tirop bagged the silver medal in the Giants Geneva held in Sweden.