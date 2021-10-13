News Sport FIFA suggests Israel and Arab neighbours bid to host 2030 World Cup

According to a social media post shared by Bennett's spokesperson on the official Twitter account: "During the discussion with Israeli Premier Naftali Bennet, FIFA chief Gianni Infantino raised the idea that Israel would host the #WorldCup in 2030, together with other countries in the region, most notably with the United Arab Emirates."

DPA SPORT Published October 13,2021 Subscribe