 Contact Us
News Sport Germany become first team to qualify for 2022 World Cup

Germany become first team to qualify for 2022 World Cup

AFP SPORT
Published October 11,2021
Subscribe
GERMANY BECOME FIRST TEAM TO QUALIFY FOR 2022 WORLD CUP

Four-time champions Germany became the first country to join hosts Qatar in booking a spot at the 2022 World Cup with a 4-0 thrashing of North Macedonia in Skopje on Monday.

Hansi Flick's men avenged a shock 2-1 home loss to the Macedonians earlier this year to claim their seventh win in eight qualifiers and take an unassailable eight-point lead at the top of Group J, with two matches remaining.

Romania's 1-0 victory against Armenia in Bucharest confirmed the Germans' finals spot for the 18th straight World Cup.