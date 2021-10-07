News Sport Euro 2024 qualifying draw to be made in Frankfurt

The qualifying groups for Euro 2024 in Germany will be drawn on October 9, 2022, in the Frankfurt Festhalle, the German federation (DFB) said Thursday.

"Many Euro 2024 paths to Germany begin with the draw," tournament director Philipp Lahm said in a statement. "We're looking forward to an exciting qualification and wish all teams a fair and exciting competition - so we can greet the best at the Euros."



Germany will qualify automatically as hosts and the 54 other member nations of Europe's UEFA confederation will contest the 23 other places for the June 14-July 14, 2024, finals.



The tournament is played in the 10 German cities of Munich, Berlin, Hamburg, Frankfurt, Cologne, Dortmund, Gelsenkirchen, Dusseldorf, Leipzig and Stuttgart.



The draw for the finals will take place December 2023 at the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg.



