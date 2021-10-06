Euro 2024 to set new standards, chief organizer Lahm pledges

Hosts Germany want the Euro 2024 tournament to be a milestone in the areas of sustainability, protection of the environment and strengthening of the public good.



Organizing committee chief Philipp Lahm said after Tuesday night's unveiling of the tournament logo that Germany want to "bring about a new standard for big sport events" and "leave a mark in our society."



The 2024 tournament with 24 teams is to be staged in 10 cities, with 2014 World Cup winning captain Lahm the tournament director.



"Euro 2024 will be a Euro for all and we look forward to welcoming fans from across Europe and the world in Germany in the summer of 2024 to celebrate a great football party together," Lahm said at the logo unveiling at Berlin's Olympic Stadium.



The logo designed by an agency in Lisbon features the flags and colours of all 55 UEFA members in the shape of the Olympic Stadium roof, with the trophy, the Henri Delaunay Cup, at the centre, surrounded by 24 slices of colour representing the number of participating teams.



"The brand promotes a Euro, where everyone feels welcome, and diversity is celebrated. Football is a place where everyone should feel at home," a statement on the German federation website said.



Lahm said he hopes that the coronavirus pandemic has been overcome for good in 2024 and that people can "meet, celebrate and mourn together" in a community experience the country needs.



Germany has in the past hosted the 1974 and 2006 World Cups, plus Euro 1988.

