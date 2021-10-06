AlphaTauri driver Gasly ‘excited’ to be back in Istanbul for Turkish Grand Prix

French driver Pierre Gasly from AlphaTauri said he is "excited" to be back in Turkey for this weekend's Turkish Grand Prix.

The 25-year-old driver met Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu, Turkey's youth and sports minister, on Wednesday in Istanbul and talked to media ahead of the race.

Describing the Istanbul Park Circuit "very technical," Gasly said that last season's race was difficult because of the rain.

"(It is a) very challenging track for drivers which I really enjoyed. I will prepare myself in a way possible to perform very well. I hope we can get a very strong result with a team," he said.

Recalling that he passed over the July 15 Martyrs Bridge with his car ahead of the last year's race, he said it is an "iconic bridge" and that he had an "incredible" experience.

"I think we had very good contents and I was very proud to be part of this project. I hope we are going to be able to do this more often in the future," he said.

Kasapoğlu said that Turkey will be an excellent host as always.

"It is very exciting that F1 returned to Turkey after years, and that it will be held with spectators this year ... When we spoke with Pierre [Gasly], I had the opportunity to listen to his memories of the last year's race. He said that he will have the opportunity to get to know the city more this year," the minister said.