F1 driver Norris says glad to 'heading back' to Turkey

Formula One driver Lando Norris said on Tuesday he is excited to race in Turkey again as the Turkish Grand Prix is scheduled at the Intercity Istanbul Park on Oct. 8-10.

In a statement, the Mclaren driver said Turkish fans are passionate, and expressed his excitement saying: "The Turkish circuit is a real driver's track and I'm glad we're heading back there again after an exciting race last year."

"I'm looking forward to getting back to the track after a disappointing end to the last grand prix," the Briton said. "Since then I've been spending a lot of time in the simulator, learning from the experience in Russia, and I'm ready to go again."

Daniel Ricciardo, another McLaren driver, said the Turkish Grand Prix offers some great racing. "Given we only went back there last year, we don't have a huge amount of data on how best to set the car up, so we've been doing work in the sim to learn a bit more and allow us to start strong on Friday," he said.