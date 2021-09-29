No foreign fans at Winter Olympics, quarantine for the unvaccinated

Fans from abroad will not be allowed to travel to the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, the International Olympic Committee said Wednesday.



Only fans, who meet still to be decided coronavirus criteria, from mainland China, will be able to attend the event. Details over ticketing have also not been confirmed but it will ensure there is no repeat of the empty stadiums seen at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Games.



The same rules will apply to the subsequent Paralympic Games.



Vaccination for athletes is not mandatory to compete but unvaccinated athletes must undergo a 21-day quarantine upon arrival in China.



Both vaccinated and unvaccinated athletes will then operate in a coronavirus bubble from January 23, including transport, hotels and training venues, until they leave China.



All participants must also undergo a daily coronavirus test.



Foreign visitors such as media and officials will, unlike after 14-day quarantines in Tokyo, not be permitted to move around the city freely but must also remain in bubbles. Those not staying in the Olympic Village must be accommodated in specific hotels with strict coronavirus rules.



The Winter Games take place February 4-20, 2022.