NBA superstar LeBron James gets COVID-19 jab despite initial skepticism

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James said he received the coronavirus vaccine, months after being initially skeptical.

"I know that I was very skepticism (sic) about it all. But after doing my research and things of that nature, I felt like it was best suited for not only me but my family and my friends. That's why I decided to do it," James said during the Lakers media day.

The NBA champion noted that he decided to receive the shot for the well-being of himself, his family and his team.

"We are talking about people's bodies and well beings. I don't feel like for me personally that I should get involved in what other people should do for their bodies and livelihoods ... You have to do what's best for you and your family," he said.

The Lakers said that it was not his job to persuade other players to follow suit.

"I know what I did for me and my family. I know what some of my friends did for their families. But as far as speaking for everybody and their individualities, and things they want to do, that's not my job," he added.

The superstar went on to say that everyone has their own choice to make about what is right for themselves and their family.

James is a four-time NBA champion (2012, 2013, 2016, 2020), winning titles with the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Lakers.

The 36-year-old has been playing for the Lakers since 2018.

Nearly 90% of NBA players have received at least one dose of the shot, but some are reportedly not vaccinated.

Golden State Warriors' Andrew Wiggins previously applied for a religious exemption but the NBA denied his request.

"I'm confident in my beliefs and what I think is right, what I think is wrong. I'm just going to keep doing what I believe. Whether it's one thing or another, just going to keep doing it," said Wiggins.

Also, Washington Wizards star guard Bradley Beal refused to get the vaccine.

NBA URGING ANTI-VAXXERS

NBA is pushing vaccine-resistant players to get their coronavirus jabs before the season begins.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania's report on Twitter, league spokesman Mike Bass said on Wednesday that a player who refuses to be vaccinated will not be paid for games he can not play in during the 2021-22 season.

"Any player who elects not to comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for games that he misses," said Bass.

NBA's regular season will start Oct. 19 and conclude in April 2022.

A play-in tournament and the 2022 playoffs will be then be held.

Teams are currently in training camps.

The NBA does not mandate players get coronavirus jabs but is planning to frequently test unvaccinated personnel.

Additionally, unvaccinated players reportedly will be obliged to wear masks at team facilities and during travel.

The league also told teams to arrange seating for travel, meals, meetings and locker rooms as a restriction for vaccine-resistant players.