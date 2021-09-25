Manchester City beat Chelsea 1-0 in the Premier League with the Gabriel Jesus' goal that came within the first minutes of the second half.

With this victory at Stamford Bridge, The Sky Blues took revenge for their Champions League final loss to Chelsea and secured a big three points in the early running for the Premier League title.

Gabriel Jesus' deflected effort eight minutes into the second-half separated the sides, but City should have been more convincing winners as they laid down a marker after losing to Chelsea three times towards the end of last season.