COLOMBIAN STAR RODRIGUEZ MOVES TO QATARS AL RAYYAN

Colombian star James Rodriguez has left Everton to join Qatari side Al Rayyan for an undisclosed fee, the English club announced Wednesday.

"The 30-year-old Colombia international moves to the Middle East after 12 months at Goodison Park," the Toffees said in a statement.

Rodriguez made appearances for notable European sides including Porto, Monaco, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Having joined from Real Madrid in 2020, he made 26 appearances in all competitions for Everton last season, scoring six goals and nine assists.

The Colombian midfielder has lifted two UEFA Champions League trophies and two Super Cup titles with Real Madrid, while he helped Porto win a Europa League title in 2011.









