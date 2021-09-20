STEFAN KUNTZ INKS 3-YEAR CONTRACT TO BECOME TURKEYS NEW COACH

Former Germany Under-21 coach Stefan Kuntz signed a three-year deal to become Turkey's news manager on Monday.
The ex-Beşiktaş striker, who won Euro 96 with Germany as a player before leading the Under-21s to European Championship glory in 2017 and this June, replaces the sacked Şenol Güneş.
"It is a bit, well not really a bit, like coming home. I want to be the most German Turk or the most Turkish German," he told reporters.
"I am full of energy because I know what Turkish players have within them."
Kuntz, who turned out for Beşiktaş in the 1995-96 season, is expected to have a Turkish and German-speaking assistant with media reports saying former Hanover coach Kenan Koçak is favourite.
They have a tough task to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar next year. Turkey are third in Group G on 11 points behind the Netherlands and Norway (both 13). They lost 6-1 in Amsterdam this month, prompting the sacking of Güneş after a poor Euro 2020.
Only the group winner is guaranteed a berth at the November and December 2022 finals.
Kuntz's debut in the Turkish dug-out will come at home to Norway in Istanbul on October 8.