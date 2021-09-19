Turkey name Germany Under-21 coach Stefan Kuntz as manager

Turkey named Germany Under-21 coach Stefan Kuntz as coach after parting ways by mutual consent with Şenol Güneş , the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said on Sunday.

Güneş' departure last week came after the Netherlands beat Turkey 6-1 at the Amsterdam Arena to move top of World Cup qualifying Group G. Turkey fell to third in the standings behind Norway after disappointing European Championship and Nations League campaigns.

The German FA said Kuntz would be released from his contract as coach of the Under-21 team if he took the Turkey job.

The 58-year-old Kuntz, a former Germany striker who also played for Turkish club Besiktas, led his country's Under-21 team to the European title in 2017 and 2021.

Turkey host Norway in their next World Cup qualifier on Oct. 8.







