ICARDI STRIKES LATE TO GIVE PSG WIN OVER LYON ON MESSIS HOME DEBUT

A late Mauro Icardi strike earned Paris St Germain a last-gasp 2-1 home victory against Olympique Lyonnais with Lionel Messi making limited impact on his Parc des Princes debut on Sunday.

Icardi headed home from Kylian Mbappe's cross four minutes into stoppage time after Neymar had levelled with a penalty following Lucas Paqueta's second-half opener as leaders PSG maintained their perfect record with 18 points.

Messi, in his third appearance for the capital side, hit the woodwork but failed to score and was substituted in the 76th minute.

Lyon, who made a stuttering start to the season, are ninth with eight points while Olympique de Marseille moved up to second on 13 points from five games after a convincing 2-0 victory against Stade Rennais.