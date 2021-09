Trabzonspor defeat Kasimpasa to keep unbeaten spell in Turkish Super Lig

Trabzonspor maintained their unbeaten run in the Turkish Super Lig after beating Kasimpasa 1-0 on Saturday.

The visitors sealed a narrow win thanks to Anastasios Bakasetas' powerful strike from outside the box in the 52nd minute, assisted by Anthony Nwakaeme.

Following the victory at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium in Istanbul, Trabzonspor increased their points to 13 with four wins and one draw in five games this season.