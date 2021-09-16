Oezil scores in Germany return as Fenerbahce get EL 1-1 in Frankfurt

Mesut Oezil scored in his first competitive match in Germany since an angry exit from its national team three years ago as Fenerbahce drew 1-1 at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League on Thursday.



Oezil, 32, slotted home from a tight right angle 10 minutes into the game after Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp had first been on his guard against Diego Rossi, with a video review nullifying an original offside call.



The 2019 semi-finalists Frankfurt levelled on the counter in the 41st when Filip Kostic laid the ball back to Sam Lammers but the Germans were very lucky in stoppage time to keep the point.



Dimitros Pelkas' penalty was saved by Trapp and Mergin Berisha's goal on the rebound was not given upon review because the Fenerbahce substitute had run into the area too early during the spot kick.



Oezil won the 2014 World Cup but retired from the German team after the 2018 tournament, accusing the German federation DFB of not having protected him against racist remarks after a controversial photo showing him with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



He joined Fenerbahce from Arsenal in January.



The other Group D game between Oölympiakos and Antwerp also ended 1-1.



