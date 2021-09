Galatasaray beat Lazio 1-0 in the UEFA Europa League Group E match on Thursday.

Lazio's Albanian goalie Thomas Strakosha scored an own goal in the 67th minute at Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex (Turk Telekom Stadium), Istanbul.

Galatasaray took the top spot with three points, while Marseille placed 2nd with one point in Group E.

The Lions will play their next match in Group E against Marseille at Stade de Marseille on Sept. 30.