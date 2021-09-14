Ten-man United crash despite Ronaldo opener; four pens in Seville

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal was to no avail as 10-man Manchester United crashed 2-1 at Swiss side Young Boys in stoppage time in their Champions League opener on Tuesday.



Jordan Siebatcheu grabbed the winner for the Bern hosts in the fifth and final minute of added on time, off a terrible back pass from Jesse Lingard.



Ronaldo equalled Iker Casillas appearance record with a 177th match and scored a record-extending 135th goal in the elite event off Bruno Fernandes' chipped ball 13 minutes into the game.



Ronaldo had also scored, twice, in his first match in 12 years for United in a weekend 4-1 league win against Newcastle.



But United had Aaron Wan-Bissaka sent off in the 35th for stepping onto Christopher Martins Pereira's ankle, and the hosts levelled in the 68th when Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu poked home Meschak Elia's low cross from the right - with Siebatcheu then completing the upset.



The other early match at the start of the group stage between Sevilla and Salzburg ended 1-1 and saw an extraordinary four penalties - of which the Austrian visitors missed two of the three they were awarded - and Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri sent off for diving for a fifth.



The six other games later Tuesday included title holders Chelsea v Zenit St Petersburg and Barcelona v Bayern Munich.



