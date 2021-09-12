TURKEY ELIMINATED FROM MENS 2021 CEV EUROVOLLEY

Turkey were beaten by Serbia 3-2 in a men's 2021 CEV EuroVolley match Sunday to exit the tournament in the last 16 phase.

Serbia qualified for the EuroVolley quarterfinals, winning with sets of 25-18, 22-25, 22-25, 25-23, 15-12 at the Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland.

Serbia came back from a 2-1 deficit to clinch the last eight berth in the European championship.

Turkish opposite Adis Lagumdzija racked up 20 points to be the match's top scorer.

Outside spiker Yigit Gulmezoglu scored 16 points for Turkey.

Turkey's Vahit Emre Savas added 11.

Serbia were led by outside spiker Uros Kovacevic, who scored 18 points. His teammate Marko Ivovic produced 15 points.

Serbian middle blocker Marko Podrascanin scored 11 points.

In the next fixture, Serbia will face the Netherlands on Sept. 14 in Gdansk.