LEMAR COMPLETES DRAMATIC COMEBACK ON GRIEZMANNS SECOND ATLETI DEBUT

Thomas Lemar struck in the 99th minute to complete a dramatic late comeback as Atletico Madrid edged past Espanyol 2-1 at RCDE Stadium on Antoine Griezmann's second debut for the club.



Espanyol had failed to score in their opening three games since returning to the top flight – and a joint-LaLiga record eight matches stretching back into their last campaign at this level – but they took the lead through Raul de Tomas' 40th-minute header.



That was a deserved opener for the hosts in a half they dominated and Diego Simeone responded by making a triple substitution at half-time and changing system.



Simeone's alternations ultimately paid off in an incredible conclusion to Sunday's contest as Lemar – one of those brought on – found a winner deep into added time after Yannick Carrasco had got the champions back on level terms 20 minutes earlier.



Jan Oblak produced a fine save inside the opening four minutes to deny Adrian Embarba, who was able to get a shot away after the Atletico goalkeeper and Stefan Savic failed to clear the ball.



Espanyol then had a De Tomas shot blocked on the line by Felipe, though the offside flag would have denied the striker anyway, before Embarba's vicious drive from range was expertly tipped over by Oblak.



But Vicente Moreno's side's long wait for a top-flight goal ended from the subsequent corner as Embarba's delivery was glanced in by Real Madrid youth product De Tomas at the near post for what looked for a while like being the winning goal.



Simeone brought on Geoffrey Kondogbia, Renan Lodi and Lemar at the interval and the latter thought he had equalised seven minutes later when converting Marcos Llorente's cross, but it was ruled out for an offside infringement against Luis Suarez.



Joao Felix was next to be introduced from the bench as Simeone made full use of his squad depth and the visitors' quality did eventually shine through.



Carrasco slotted past Diego Lopez to get Atleti back on level terms with 11 minutes left after showing great control in the box and the wing-back then picked out Lemar for the last-gasp winner, Lopez failing to keep it out despite getting a hand to the ball.

