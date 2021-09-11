Flamengo sign Brazilian defender David Luiz

Flamengo strengthened its defense on Saturday with Brazilian central defender David Luiz .

The team said Luiz, 34, signed a contract that will keep him at the Brazilian club until December 2022.

Luiz last played for Arsenal in the English Premier League but left the London club in July.

He previously played for Portugal's Benfica, French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain and England's Chelsea.

Luiz won the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea in 2012.

He also helped Chelsea claim the UEFA Europa League twice in 2013 and 2019 as well as the 2017 English Premier League.

Luiz was a Paris Saint-Germain regular when they won back-to-back French Ligue 1 titles in 2015 and 2016.

He has piled up 57 international caps for Brazil.

Luiz played in the 2014 FIFA World Cup where Brazil finished fourth.