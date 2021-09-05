Top-ranked Barty knocked out of US Open

Australian tennis star Ashleigh Barty was eliminated Sunday from the US Open.

Barty, the world's No. 1 women's tennis player, lost to 43rd ranked American Shelby Rogers in New York 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (5).

Meanwhile, 2016 US Open finalist Karolina Pliskova from the Czech Republic beat Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in straight sets while Polish player Iga Swiatek defeated Estonia's Anett Kontaveit to move to the fourth round.

Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic and French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova also advanced to the next round.

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina beat Romanian star Simona Halep to advance to the quarterfinals.

In men's singles, Serbian star Novak Djokovic qualified for the next round after beating Japanese player Kei Nishikori 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3, 6-2.

Lloyd Harris, Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner beat their opponents to move to the fourth round.

Russia's Medvedev advanced to quarterfinals after beating Great Britain's Daniel Evans in straight sets in one hour and 43 minutes.

Medvedev will face Dutch player Botic van de Zandschulp.