Battlefield Mobile is coming this fall to Android devices

It is already known since April that Electronic Arts continue developing standalone mobile versions of its popular games of Battlefield franchise. But this week the company gave further information about the title that is to come.

According to new details provided by the publisher, they plan to start beta testing Battlefield Mobile this fall. The beta process will include "a series of smaller playtests", available for players that live in Indonesia and Philippines and have an Android smartphone. The company also added in its statement that "As we continue with testing, we'll expand the size of these tests, [and] add new regions,".

The early beta tests will offer Grand Bazaar as its only map along with the Conquest game mode which is the franchise's signature mode. We expect to hear more details from EA about more maps and game modes as we draw close to the Battlefield Mobile 2022 release date.

Meanwhile, the video game firm confirmed that the game would be a free-to-play title, adding that the only purchasable items would be cosmetic. It is said that some of these items can be achieved by means of optional seasonal battle passes.

It is worth noting that, because it is emphasized that it is "being built specially for mobile", it will not be possible to crossplay on Battlefield Mobile between another devices, like consoles or PCs.

If you live in Indonesia or the Philippines, you can pre-register for the beta program and get more details about the future beta tests on Battlefield Mobile's Google Play Store page.