Argentina players allegedly gave false information to enter Brazil

Four Argentinian players, who have allegedly broken the Brazilian coronavirus travel rules and provided false information in the entry form, were allowed to play the World Cup qualifiers game against Brazil.



The Brazilian health regulatory agency Anvisa on Sunday asked the federal police to send away Emiliano Martinez, Emiliano Buendia, Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso.



However, the Argentinian football federation (AFA) and the Brazilian government reached an agreement and the players were allowed to take part in the game. All of them must leave Brazil immediately after the match.



The four athletes play in the English Premier League and travellers are not allowed to enter Brazil if they have been in the country in the 14 days prior to the trip.



Anvisa said it had asked the federal police to "take action immediately."



"Anvisa considers the situation a serious health risk, and therefore advised the local health authorities to order the immediate quarantine of the players, who are prevented from participating in any activity and should be prevented from remaining in Brazilian territory," the agency said in a statement.



Before travelling to Sao Paulo the players declared they were in Venezuela.



But Anvisa said it was informed by non-official sources that this statement was not true.



"After meeting with health authorities, it was confirmed, following a passport check of the four players involved, that the athletes disrespected travelling rules," Anvisa said.



