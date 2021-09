The Turkish women's national goalball team bagged a gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games on Friday.

Turkey beat the US 9-2 in the final match held at Makuhari Messe Hall.

Sevda Altunoluk, 27, scored all nine goals, including a penalty, as Turkey secured the gold in this summer's games.

Asya Miller and Eliana Mason were the scorers for Team USA, which returned home with the silver.