Turkey eliminated in CEV EuroVolley 2021 semifinals

Concluding their quest for the European crown, the Turkish Women's Volleyball Team on Friday was eliminated in the semifinals of the CEV EuroVolley 2021, losing to Serbia 3-1.

Serbia struggled against Turkey at the beginning but in the end came out on top, winning the match with 32-34, 28-26, 25-23, and 25-13 sets at Stark Arena in the capital Belgrade.

Serbia's Tijana Boskovic's 39 points were key for her team's victory.

The game marked the eighth victory for Serbia in 10 EuroVolley encounters with Turkey.

Serbia on Saturday will take on the winner of the Netherlands-Italy game for the gold medal at Stark Arena in Belgrade, while the same day Turkey's Sultans of the Net will face the loser of the same game, competing for the bronze medal honors.