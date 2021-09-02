TURKEYS PARALYMPICS MEDAL CASE SWELLS TO 37

With the addition of two medals on Thursday in Taekwondo, the total number of medals Turkey has won in its nearly 30-year participation in the Paralympics rose to 37.

At the 2020 Tokyo Games-set to end on Sunday-Meryem Çavdar of Turkey earned a silver in women's K44-49kg Taekwondo, while Leonor Espinoza Carranza of Peru scored the gold.

Turkey's Mahmut Bozteke also got a bronze medal in the men's K44 -61kg Taekwondo, beating Antonio Bossolo of Italy.

In that event, Nathan Cesar Sodario Torquato of Brazil got the gold while Mohamed Elzayad of Egypt scored the silver.

Turkey first took part in the Paralympics in 1992, at the Summer Games. It made its Winter Games debut in 2014.

In its nearly three decades competing in the Games, Turkey has racked up 37 medals, including seven gold, 10 silver and 20 bronze medals.

In the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics-postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic-Turkish athletes have so far bagged 14 medals, including one gold medal, four silver medals, and nine bronze medals.