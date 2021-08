Turkey's Nihat Turkmenoglu and Bahattin Hekimoglu won a silver and bronze medal in archery at the 2020 Paralympic Games on Monday.

Turkmenoglu secured silver after a narrow loss to the Czech Republic's David Drahoninsky in the gold medal clash of the men's individual W1 class.

Drahoninsky edged the match by 142-141, equaling the record he set at the 2016 Rio Paralympics.

Turkey's Hekimoglu won bronze in the same category, beating Iran's Mohammadreza Zandi 139-134.