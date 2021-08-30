Trabzonspor beat Giresunspor to top Super Lig

Trabzonspor beat Giresunspor 1-0 Sunday in a Turkish Super League away match.

The Black Sea Storm grabbed 3 points with Anthony Nwakaeme's goal in the 7th minute.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahce defeated Altay 2-0 in an away match Sunday, with goals by Ferdi Kadioglu and Enner Valencia in the 51st and 55th minutes, respectively.

Trabzonspor top the Super Lig table while Fenerbahce are just behind them as both teams grabbed three victories in three matches and have 9 points.

Besiktas are in third spot with 7 points.

TURKISH SUPER LIG RESULTS:

Antalyaspor 3-2 Çaykur Rizespor

Adana Demirspor 1-1 Konyaspor

Yeni Malatyaspor 2-0 Gaziantep

Başakşehir 0-1 Kayserispor

Hatayspor 5-0 Aytemiz Alanyaspor

Beşiktaş 1-0 Fatih Karagümrük

Kasımpaşa 2-2 Galatasaray

Sivasspor 2-2 Göztepe

Altay 0-2 Fenerbahçe

Giresunspor 0-1 Trabzonspor