Trabzonspor beat Giresunspor to top Super Lig

Trabzonspor beat Giresunspor 1-0 Sunday in a Turkish Super League away match.
The Black Sea Storm grabbed 3 points with Anthony Nwakaeme's goal in the 7th minute.
Meanwhile, Fenerbahce defeated Altay 2-0 in an away match Sunday, with goals by Ferdi Kadioglu and Enner Valencia in the 51st and 55th minutes, respectively.
Trabzonspor top the Super Lig table while Fenerbahce are just behind them as both teams grabbed three victories in three matches and have 9 points.
Besiktas are in third spot with 7 points.
Antalyaspor 3-2 Çaykur Rizespor
Adana Demirspor 1-1 Konyaspor
Yeni Malatyaspor 2-0 Gaziantep
Başakşehir 0-1 Kayserispor
Hatayspor 5-0 Aytemiz Alanyaspor
Beşiktaş 1-0 Fatih Karagümrük
Kasımpaşa 2-2 Galatasaray
Sivasspor 2-2 Göztepe
Altay 0-2 Fenerbahçe
Giresunspor 0-1 Trabzonspor