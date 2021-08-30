Norwich City sign Turkish defender Ozan Kabak on loan

Turkish defender Ozan Kabak moved to England's Norwich City on Monday on a temporary basis.

"Norwich City have completed the signing of defender Ozan Kabak from FC Schalke 04," the English Premier League club said in a statement.

Norwich City stated that the 21-year-old central defender signed "a season-long loan deal with the Canaries."

In addition, Norwich City said they had an option to purchase the player at the end of the 2021-22 season.

A former Galatasaray defender, Kabak played for Liverpool in the second half of the last season and made 13 appearances for the Reds.

He then returned to Germany's Schalke when his half-season loan spell at Liverpool ended.

Kabak has a contract with Schalke that will expire in 2024.

Last season, Schalke were relegated from the Bundesliga to a lower division over their poor results.

Kabak separately plays for the Turkish national team.