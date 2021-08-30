CAS to look in detail at international window after appeal rejection

The dispute over footballers travelling to and from South American World Cup qualifiers is set to continue after the Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Monday it would convene a tribunal on the matter.



CAS on Sunday rejected an emergency appeal by Spain's La Liga against world governing body FIFA's decision to extend the international window in September. But it now looks set to examine the issue in more detail.



The Spanish argued that FIFA was in breach of its own statutes and regulations and that players would be returning too late for La Liga games.



FIFA said on Sunday it expected national players to be released for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers in South America following the CAS decision.



The English Premier League had also said it would not send players for World Cup qualifiers to countries on the British government's so-called coronavirus red list, which would mean quarantine on their return.



However, Aston Villa have allowed Emi Martinez and Emi Buendia to meet up with the Argentina squad.



The next World Cup qualifiers for Qatar take place from September 2 to 10, causing havoc with European league matches on September 11.



FIFA's extended window, ordered to fit in extra games postponed during the pandemic, will also apply to qualifying matches in early October.



