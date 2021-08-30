25% crowds can watch Pakistan vs. New Zealand games

The Pakistan government will allow 25 per cent crowds for the limited-overs series against New Zealand next month.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said on Monday that spectators must have immunization certificates for COVID-19 to gain entry to the stadiums in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

"Spectators are the essence of any sport event as they create an ambiance and atmosphere for the players to excel, perform and enjoy," PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said in a statement.

"We are grateful to the NCOC (National Command and Operation Centre) for allowing the PCB to invite 25 per cent crowds for the eight matches."

The decision means around 4,500 spectators can watch the three-match ODI series at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Sept. 17, 19 and 21.

Another 5,500 spectators will be allowed inside Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium for the five Twenty20s from Sept. 25-Oct. 3.

It is New Zealand's first tour to Pakistan since 2003.