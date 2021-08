RB Leipzig striker Alexander Sorloth has joined Spanish side Real Sociedad on loan for a year, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.



"I'm very, very happy and I can't wait to get started," Sorloth said.



The striker moved to Leipzig in September 2020 for around 20 million euros (23.5 million dollars) and was supposed to be Timo Werner's successor, after the German moved to Chelsea.



However, Sorloth only managed six goals and three assists in 37 matches.