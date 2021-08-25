News
Sport
Former Germany international Podolski infected with novel coronavirus
Former Germany international Podolski infected with novel coronavirus
Published August 25,2021
Subscribe
Former Germany international Lukas Podolski has tested positive for the coronavirus.
"Unfortunately, it's got me," the player was quoted in a statement by broadcaster RTL on Wednesday.
Due to the infection, Podolski will not be able to take part in RTL "Supertalent" show as a judge. Further recordings will take place without him.
"I have Covid-19 and unfortunately have to go into quarantine for now. I have no symptoms, I feel the same as I have for the last months and weeks."
Podolski currently plays at local club Gornik Zabrze in Poland.