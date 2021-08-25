Bayern Munich put 12 past minnows Bremer in German Cup

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored four goals Wednesday as Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich thrashed fifth-tier minnows Bremer 12-0 in the first round of the German Cup.

The original tie was postponed at the start of August after an outbreak of Covid-19 in the Bremer squad, but Bayern showed their hosts little mercy.

Bremer were already 8-0 down when they were reduced to 10 men for the last 13 minutes after defender Ugo Nobile hauled down Bayern replacement midfielder Michael Cuisance, who was through on goal.

England midfielder Jamal Musiala also grabbed two goals as Bayern were already 5-0 up at half-time.