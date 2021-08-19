GALATASARAYS MARCAO GIVEN 8-MATCH BAN FOR ASSAULTING TEAMMATE

Galatasaray defender Marcao received an eight-game suspension for assaulting teammate Kerem Aktürkoğlu , the Turkish Football Federation confirmed Thursday.

The Professional Football Disciplinary Board also fined Marcao 21,000 Turkish liras, or about $2,500.

Marcao removal from Galatasaray was sealed in an ugly incident in which the team won their season opener against GZT Giresunspor 2-0 on Monday.

But the match saw a rare incident when Marcao headbutted and punched Akturkoglu in the second half, which led to a straight red card for the violent act.

The assault overshadowed the match and Marcao came under fire on social media and was slammed by sports critics on television.

Marcao apologized Tuesday to Aktürkoğlu for the assault.

He was left off the Lions squad and the team said he would train separately from the rest of the club.