Galatasaray held to 1-1 draw at Randers in 1st leg of Europa League playoff

Galatasaray were held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Europa League playoff against Danish side Randers on Thursday.

Kerem Aktürkoğlu opened the scoring for Galatasaray at the Randers Stadion, rifling home a long-range shot in the 26th minute.

Frederik Lauenborg finished from close range to equalize for the home side in the 54th minute.