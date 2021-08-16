Messi yet to make debut, PSG beat Strasbourg 4-2 at home

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) beat Strasbourg 4-2 in their first home game this season on Saturday.

Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappe, Julian Draxler, and Pablo Sarabia scored for PSG while Kevin Gameiro and Ludovic Ajorque made the scoresheet for Strasbourg.

Alexander Djiku of Strasbourg was shown a red card in the 81st minute.

French star Mbappe's excellent performance led his team despite being protested at the beginning of the match by fans.

Fans showed their disappointment about rumors of him leaving the team after the arrival of Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi.

Messi is yet to make his debut in his new team but was presented to the crowd by PSG before the start of the match.

The 34-year-old joined PSG from Barcelona on a free transfer last week.

Paris Saint-Germain placed third in France's Ligue 1 with six points.