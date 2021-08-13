TURKEYS ŞENGÜN, YURTSEVEN IMPRESS IN NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

Turkey's Alperen Şengün and Ömer Faruk Yurtseven impressed in NBA Summer League as Şengün had a spectacular performance in the Houston Rockets' 92-73 loss to Toronto Raptors.

The No. 16 pick in the 2021 NBA draft had a nice performance with nine points and 10 rebounds against the Toronto Raptors in the third game in the Summer League.

Sengun made his Summer League debut with a spectacular double-double as he posted 15 points and 15 rebounds in the 84-76 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Thomas & Mack Center.

The 18-year-old also dominated the Detroit Pistons game with 21 points and eight rebounds as the Rockets claimed a 111-91 victory against the Pistons.

YURTSEVEN SHINES IN DEBUT WITH DOUBLE-DOUBLE

Miami Heat's Yurtseven posted a double-double in his first game with a team against the Los Angeles Lakers.

In the 80-78 victory against the Lakers, he produced 27 points and 19 rebounds.

The 23-year-old center made a huge contribution to his team in his second game against the Golden State Warriors.

The Miami Heat got a 94-87 win as Yurtseven posted 25 points and eight rebounds.

In his third game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Yurtseven was also one of key players in the win, performing a double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

His performance in the clutch time forced the game to overtime twice, eventually ending with a Heat win, 97-94.