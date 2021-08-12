Galatasaray move to UEFA Europa League playoffs

Galatasaray eliminated Scotland's St Johnstone with a 5-3 aggregate score Thursday to advance to the UEFA Europa League playoffs.

In a third qualifying round second leg game, Mbaye Diagne scored the opener for the Lions in the 30th minute at McDiarmid Park stadium in Perth, Scotland.

After six minutes, however, the home side equalized the match with an own goal from Galatasaray goalie Ismail Cipe.

But Galatasaray took the lead again with a goal from Kerem Akturkoglu in the 64th minute.

Algerian midfielder Sofiane Feghouli scored his team's third goal while Emre Kilinc netted one more goal for the Istanbul football club.

Michael O'Halloran produced St Johnstone's second goal in the 94th minute, but it was not enough to taste victory as the match ended 4-2.

Galatasaray will face Denmark's Randers for the next round.



EUROPA LEAGUE PLAYOFF DRAW

Randers (DEN) vs Galatasaray (TUR)

Rapid Wien (AUT) vs Zorya Luhansk (UKR)

Celtic (SCO) vs AZ Alkmaar (NED)

Fenerbahçe (TUR) vs HJK Helsinki (FIN)

Mura (SVN) vs Sturm Graz (AUT)

Omonoia (SOUTHERN CYP) vs Royal Antwerp (BEL)

Olympiacos (GRE) vs Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

Rangers (SCO) vs Alashkert (ARM)

Slavia Praha (CZE) vs Legia Warszawa (POL)

Crvena zvezda (SRB) vs CFR Cluj (ROU)