News Sport Messi to leave Barca as contract talks collapse

The Blaugrana great's contract at Camp Nou expired at the end of last season, but he was expected to commit to a new deal ahead of the coming campaign.

Published August 05,2021

Lionel Messi will not return to Barcelona due to "economic and structural obstacles", the club announced on Thursday.



Messi reportedly agreed a 50-per-cent reduction in wages, with news of the contract anticipated this week ahead of Sunday's Joan Gamper Trophy match against Juventus.



But Barca's dire financial situation means they are unable to register new players due to La Liga's salary restrictions.



Messi, like new signings Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Emerson Royal, had been left in limbo.



And following widespread reports in the Spanish media, Barca confirmed Messi could not formaliZe the agreement, meaning he "will not continue to be linked to FC Barcelona."