Van Gaal takes charge of Netherlands

Louis Van Gaal, 69, was appointed as the manager of the Dutch national football team on Wednesday, the Netherlands' Football Federation announced.

This will be Van Gaal's third stint for the national team as he previously managed the team in 2000-2001 and 2012-2014.

Frank De Boer stepped down from the Netherlands head coach duty on June 29 after Netherlands was eliminated to the Czech Republic with 2-0 in UEFA EURO 2020 Round of 16.

Van Gaal coached powerhouses including Ajax, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester United throughout his career.

The Dutch manager won one UEFA Champions League in 1995, one UEFA Cup in 1992, three Dutch Premier Division (Eredivisie) titles in 1995, in 1996, in 1997 with Ajax, two La Liga titles in 1998 and 1999 with Barcelona, one Bundesliga title in 2010 with Bayern Munich, and one Dutch Premier Division (Eredivisie) title in 2009 with AZ Alkmaar.

The Netherlands took 3rd place in the 2014 World Cup under Van Gaal's helm.