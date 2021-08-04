Turkish boxer Buse Naz Çakıroğlu defeated her Taiwanese opponent Hsiao-Wen Huang at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics semifinal in the women's 51-kilogram event on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Turkish boxer made a flying start to the bout, clinching full points from all of the five referees.

She maintained her dominance in the second and the third rounds to secure a place in the finals.

With the win, Çakıroğlu became the second Turkish woman boxer at Tokyo 2020 Olympics to secure a medal. Earlier last Friday, Busenaz Sürmeneli secured her place in the 69-kilogram semifinal.

Turkey's Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu and Deputy Minister Hamza Yerlikaya and the Turkish Olympic Committee Chairperson Uğur Erdener watched the match at the Kokugikan Arena.

Çakıroğlu will face Bulgaria's Stoyka Zhelyazkova Krasteva, who beat her Japanese opponent Tsukimi Namiki 5-0 to reach the finals.

The final match will be held at 8:15 a.m. local time (5:15 a.m. GMT) on Aug. 7.