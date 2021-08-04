2 Turkish boxers to fight for gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

Two Turkish athletes in women's boxing are set to fight to win gold medals after reaching the finals at Tokyo Olympics.

Busenaz Sürmeneli defeated Lovlina Borgohain of India with a unanimous 5-0 decision in the women's welterweight semifinals.

Sürmeneli will meet China's GU Hong for the gold medal on Saturday.

Another Turkish boxer, Buse Naz Çakıroğlu, moved to the final after beating Chinese Taipei's Huang Hsiao-Wen on a unanimous decision, 5-0, in the women's flyweight semifinals.

She will square off against Bulgarian Stoyka Zhelyazkova to seal the gold medal in Saturday's flyweight boxing final.