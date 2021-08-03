US runner Mu wins women’s 800-meter gold in Tokyo 2020

The US' Athing Mu won a historic Olympic gold in the Tokyo 2020 women's 800 meters on Tuesday, ending a half-century title drought for US women competing in Olympic track events.

Mu, 19, ran the 800-meter final with a time of one minute and 55.21 seconds-breaking the US record-to bring home the gold.

The only other US gold in the Olympic event took place way back in 1968, when Madeline Manning ran 2:00.9 in the Mexico City Games.

Also on Tuesday, Great Britain's Keely Hodgkinson grabbed the silver in the event with her time of 1:55.88.

American Raevyn Rogers got the bronze with a time of 1:56.81.