US defeat Spain 95-81 to make Tokyo 2020 basketball semifinals

The US men's national basketball team reached the Tokyo 2020 Olympics semifinals over a 95-81 win against Spain on Tuesday.

American superstar Kevin Durant scored 29 points against Spain in the quarterfinal clash at the Saitama Super Arena.

Jayson Tatum scored 13 points and Jrue Holiday added 12 for the US.

Spanish point guard Ricky Rubio displayed an emphatic performance, scoring 38 points.

Another Spanish guard, Sergio Rodriguez, had 16 points.

Willy Hernangomez of Spain scored 10 points and had 10 rebounds to make a double-double.

Defending Olympic gold medalists Team USA will face either Australia or Argentina in the semifinal on Thursday.

SLOVENIA-GERMANY

In the other quarterfinal match, Slovenia hammered Germany 94-70 at the Saitama Super Arena.

Slovenian guard Zoran Dragic scored 27 points. Luka Doncic tallied 20 points and 11 assists.

Doncic also had eight rebounds.

Germany's Maodo Lo was his team's top scorer with 11 points. German forward Niels Giffey added 10.

Lo and Giffey were the only German player to reach double digits in points.

Slovenia will play against Italy or France in the semifinals on Thursday.