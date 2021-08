Giorgio Chiellini, the captain of Italian football powerhouse Juventus, extended his contract with the club on Monday.

Juventus said on Twitter that Chiellini, 36, renewed his deal until 2023.

The Italian central defender has been playing for Juventus since 2005.

He scored 36 goals in 535 appearances for Juventus.

Chiellini helped his club win nine Italian Serie A titles.

He won the UEFA EURO 2020 title with the Italian national team in July.